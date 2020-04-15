'Not Prisoners': Protesters at Michigan Capitol over stay-home order

Dozens of flag-waving, honking protesters drove past the Michigan Capitol to show their displeasure with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

They don't like her orders to keep people at home and businesses locked during the coronavirus outbreak.

The protest, called “Operation Gridlock,” was organized by the Michigan Conservative Coalition.

Coalition member Meshawn Maddock said Whitmer's orders are “just a disaster.”

The governor has acknowledged the pain but says the restrictions are necessary to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

More than 1,700 Michigan residents have died from COVID-19 complications.

