Northwest Indiana man arrested for sex crimes against 12-year-old

A man who allegedly met a 12-year-old on several occasions and engaged her in sexual activities has been arrested in northwest Indiana.

Adrian Gardiner, 40, of Hammond, allegedly met the girl through the app Omegle, then committed the alleged crimes in Wisconsin, according to a release from Indiana State Police.

Police say the two met at hotels and parks several times in July.

ISP and its Internet Crimes Against Children Unit, the Department of Homeland Security and the Hammond Police Department reportedly worked with the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Justice to arrest Gardiner, who was found at a gas station in Hammond.

Gardiner is charged with four counts of felony first-degree sexual assault of a child and four counts of child enticement and exploitation of a child.

He was taken to the Lake County Jail and awaits extradition to Wisconsin.

