A new Culver's location has opened on the north side of South Bend.

The new store, which is located at 52733 State Road 933, is "serving up ButterBurgers, Fresh Frozen Custard and more deliciousness," according to a Facebook post.

It joins the other South Bend location in the 4400 block of South Michigan Street, the Mishawaka location in the 5500 block of North Main Street and the recently opened Niles location in the 1400 block of South 11th Street.