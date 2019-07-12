North Liberty reaches settlement in police sexual harassment case

The town of North Liberty will pay a price for some wrongdoing in its police department.

The town has agreed to pay $12,000 to resolve a case of sexual harassment.

The Equal Opportunity Employment Commission found probable cause that the complaining officer was harassed and also found that she was forced to resign in retaliation for bringing a complaint.

The settlement also calls for the town to provide all of its employees training on sex discrimination, harassment and workplace civility.

