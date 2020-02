Police are investigating after a car crashed into a drainage ditch, killing a North Judson woman.

The car was found in the 1500 south block of State Road 39 shortly after 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

The Starke County Sheriff's Office said the car was heading south on 39 when it went off the roadway for an unknown reason. It submerged upside down into the water of the drainage ditch.

Shari Lynn Zimmerman, 53, was found inside the car and pronounced dead at the scene.