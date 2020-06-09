North Judson community comes together after weekend vandalism

The North Judson Police Department is still investigating some vandalism the town experienced over the weekend.

The vandalism happened early Saturday morning, and in a small town like North Judson, this surprised many people in the community.

"Very unusual. Obviously has to do with the nationwide unrest that we are seeing," Chief Deputy of North Judson Police Department Frank Thomas said.

The police department, town hall and a nearby business were all affected by the vandalism. The police want to stress that vandalism is not the answer.

"We did have one protester yesterday in town with a sign. That would be more apt to make a statement than damaging property," Thomas said.

People in the community were quick to help with the cleaning-up process.

"It's heartfelt that the community is so involved, and they care so much for our town," Chief of North Judson Police Department Kelly Fisher said.

Thomas says that many people used it as a teaching experience.

"People brought up their children to show them that this is not how we want to make these kind of statements. Show the children that we are going to come together as a unit to clean this up, and we can go about making statements a different way, a proper way," Thomas said.

With the mess gone, police say they will continue reviewing surveillance video in hopes of finding out who is responsible.

"We're going to move forward. We will look into further investigating this. Our town is not going to tolerate anything like that. Our officers are at a high standard. We will move forward, move on and appreciate the community's support," Fisher said.

If you have any information, you are encouraged to call the North Judson Police Department.