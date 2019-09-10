North Carolina wife accused of tying up, castrating husband

Authorities in North Carolina have locked up a woman accused of cutting off her husband's penis.

A news release says 61-year-old James Frabutt told Carteret County deputies his wife, 56-year-old Victoria Thomas Frabutt, tied him up and pulled out a knife early Tuesday morning.

James Frabutt was taken to a Greenville hospital where his condition is unknown. Deputies were able to recover the body part, put it on ice and give it to medical personnel. A motive for the castration is unclear.

Victoria Thomas Frabutt has been charged with kidnapping and malicious castration. She's in jail on a $100,000 bond and has a court hearing scheduled for Wednesday. It's unclear whether she had an attorney who could comment on her behalf.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

9/10/2019 2:46:11 PM (GMT -4:00)

