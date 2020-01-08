Nonprofit aims to help more victims of domestic abuse in 2020

On average, nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner. This equates to more than 10 million women and men a year.

The Family Justice Center, or FJC, of St. Joseph County is a nonprofit agency working to lower that number in 2020. They help victims and their families escape domestic violence and rebuild their lives.

"Domestic violence is so complex, and that’s why it’s so important to connect with a place like the Family Justice Center," Executive Director Amy Stewart-Brown said. "The Family Justice Center, we provide advocacy and outreach services to individuals and families that experience domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking."

FJC is unique compared to other facilities across the country.

"The thing that really sets the Family Justice Center apart is that we’re co-located with our county’s Special Victims Unit," Stewart-Brown said. "We have access and proximity to those resources and we can help. We’re also with the Casey Center, which is our child advocacy center."

FJC aims to help victims while also protecting their privacy.

"When they come to the FJC or any other domestic violence shelter, the hope is they are welcomed with open arms, no guilt, and we understand," Stewart-Brown said.

