Noble County reports first coronavirus death at long-term care facility

The Noble County Health Department has announced the county's first death. It happened at the Sacred Heart Home long-term care facility.

Additional cases were also announced at the same facility.

“We know that people older than 60 with underlying health conditions are most at risk during this pandemic," explains Noble County Health Officer Dr. Terry Gaff.

"We ask that everyone join in our efforts to protect these vulnerable people by not visiting long-term care facilities, but rather using other options, such as offering residents access to mobile devices to continue virtual contact with loved ones through email or video-call applications.”

Noble County officials are working with state and federal officials to prevent further spread of COVID-19 within the facility.