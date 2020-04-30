Noble County health officials report multiple COVID-19 cases at two long-term care facilities

The Noble County Health Department is reporting that majority of COVID-19 cases come from two long-term care facilities.

The facilities are identified as Sacred Heart Home, in Avilla, indiana, and Lutheran Life Villages, in Kendallville, Indiana.

Health officials say every one of the county's 11 known COVID-19 related deaths have been residents at those two facilities.

Right now, there's 68 confirmed cases in the county.

Health officials are asking everyone to make every effort to protect the vulnerable people by not visiting long-term care facilities, but rather using other options, such as the use of mobile devices to continue virtual contact with loved ones through email or video-call applications.