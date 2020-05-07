One door remains open for St. Joe County leaf pickup program

There is officially no leaf pickup planned in St. Joseph County this fall, but as 16 News Now learned, the door has been left open for a possible deal down the road.

The vendor originally proposed a five or 10 year program, but because our economy took a hit due to the pandemic, St. Joe County Council members rejected the bid at last week's meeting.

Wednesday, commissioners unanimously voted to also reject the only bid it received to keep the program going.

There is, however, funding right now for a one-year program, and the vendor recently said he would be flexible considering the circumstances.

In an email he said, "At the council meeting we heard that the programs were presented as only five and 10 year options even though we did reach out to clarify that a one-year was available."

"It continues to be about public health. It continues to be about clean air, and especially now when you have a pandemic raging through the country, you should do everything you can to protect your people," said St. Joseph County Auditor, Mike Hamann.

Hamman said he agrees that a five or 10 year leaf pickup program is not the best idea right now, but said there is funding - $1.7 million to be exact- for the one-year program.

The one-year program would focus on leaf-dense areas.

"But at least we will do something to curb some of the burning that will no doubt occur if we do nothing...And what I would suggest is that...What I wish would have happened is that the commissioners would have reached out to the vendor and said we can't do a five year...we can't do a 10 year program, but we are interested in something else. Can you come up with a one-year program? That didn't happen," Hamann said.

At Wednesday's meeting, Commissioner Deb Fleming volunteered to set up a committee to study the county's options.

"I'm the author of the burn ban. I started this in 2012, and to have the burn ban we had to have a leaf pick up program. So it seems like we are always doing this every year...trying to justify the existence of this thing," Hamann said.

16 News Now reached out to a couple commissioners for comment.

In a statement, Commissioner Andy Kostielney said: "The County Council and Commissioners agreed unanimously to not undertake a long-term contract at this time. Commissioner Fleming is going to explore options that could provide assistance to our citizens."