No injuries have been reported in a Marshall County house explosion.

Dispatch confirms it happened Sunday evening in the 16000 block of Cook Lake Trail in Plymouth. A viewer contacted 16 News Now, indicating the explosion took place just before 9 p.m.

As of 9:40 p.m. Sunday, dispatch said only the Plymouth Fire Department needed to respond to the call.

