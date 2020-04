Fire crews responded to a structure fire in Osceola on Sunday afternoon.

Crews were sent to the 55000 block of Birchwood Court in Osceola just before 4 p.m.

Officials say there is significant damage to the house, primarily the porch and the attic.

There were no injuries.

Firefighters got the fire under control in half an hour.

Mishawaka Fire, Penn Township Fire , Clay Fire and Baugo Township Fire all responded to the call.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.