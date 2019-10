No one was injured in a Sunday night house fire in Mishawaka.

First responders were called to the 700 block of Fairmount Avenue around 11 p.m. on reports of thick black smoke and flames coming from a home.

Multiple fire crews responded and were able to get the blaze put out quickly.

No one was home at the time of the fire.

Officials say most damage happened to the inside of the house.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.