No fetal remains found in St. Joseph County

One day after investigators found even more fetal remains in connection to late abortion doctor Ulrich Klopfer, local officials announced that no fetal remains have been found in St. Joseph County.

They say all buildings, properties and vehicles affiliated with the Women’s Pavilion or Klopfer have been searched.

This news comes after investigators in Illinois found five plastic bags and one box in the trunk of a 1990s Mercedes belonging to Klopfer.

Last month, 2,246 fetal remains were found at Klopfer's Illinois property. Those remains were transferred to St. Joseph County at the beginning of October.

In addition to operating an abortion clinic in South Bend, Klopfer also had clinics in Gary and Fort Wayne.

16 News Now will continue to stay on top of this story and bring you any updates on air and online.

