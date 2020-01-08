No charges for mother of 3 kids killed at Fulton County bus stop

Brittany Ingle, the mother of the three kids killed in Fulton County, will not be charged for attacking the woman responsible for fatal bus stop crash.

During 25-year-old Alyssa Shepherd sentencing hearing, Ingle charged at Shepherd in a courtroom in December of 2019. According to a prosecutor, Ingle got close enough to Shepherd to hit her in the neck or head.

Shepherd hit and killed the three siblings, nine-year-old Alivia Stahl and her six-year-old twin brothers Mason and Xzavier Ingle, while boarding their school bus on the way to school back in October of 2018.

Ingle was preliminarily charged with misdemeanor battery.

Shepherd was sentenced to four years in prison.

There is no word on if the prosecutor's office will drop the case completely, but no charges have been filed as of right now.