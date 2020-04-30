No charges filed in Granger Taser death investigation

The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office announced today that no charges will be filed in a Taser death investigation.

It happened at a house on Conover Drive back on March 18.

Police were called to the home for reports of a man chasing his wife with a knife.

St. Joseph County Police Department Cpl. Aris Lee used his Taser on Allen Boehnlein, 58.

According to the autopsy, the probes hit Boehnlein’s left side, puncturing his right forearm, leaving small cuts inside both of his hands.

Reports say Boehnlein died after suffering a medical episode.

The forensic pathologist determined Boehnlein’s cause of death to be cardiopulmonary arrest due to drug toxicity.

The pathologist found the cause of death to be accidental and noted the effects of the two drugs at toxic levels “were likely enhanced by Taser shock.

The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office found that Cpl. Lee was legally justified in using his Taser.

