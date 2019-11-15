No St. Joseph County elections affected after recanvassing

The St. Joseph County Election Board has confirmed no election results were affected after a recanvassing Thursday.

The board says a 60-vote reduction was made after finding discrepancies in the number of ballots cast.

Officials say some ballots were counted twice because they were not properly inserted, causing the voting machines to jam.

Because voters are mandated to fill out a paper backup ballot in addition to an electronic one, the board says it allowed them to recanvass and certify the election results at a board meeting Friday.

The election board says they will continue to properly train poll workers to make sure the same issues don't happen again.

"With the use of the new machines, the good thing is, we have all these backups and that we can make it right, and there were obviously no changes to the overall outcome of the election," said Catherine Fanello, the chair of the election board.

Officials also say they will be looking to make St. Joseph County a voting center county so that people will be able to vote at any poll location outside their precinct.

