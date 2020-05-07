Ninja Golf opens for the season with safety guidelines in place

If you're looking for some safe fun now that the weather is getting nice, what about some mini golf?

Ninja Golf in Granger is open for the season with safety guidelines in place.

Signs are located around the course to remind guests to keep their distance.

Employees are required to wear face coverings, and customers are encouraged to do so too. Face coverings are available for purchase to those who need one.

Hand sanitizer is also available, and golf clubs and balls are thoroughly disinfected after every use.

"Most of the holes are naturally 25 to 30 feet apart from other guests that are here," said owner John Miller. "So, when your group's together, we ask you to stay together. I always say if you can touch someone else with your club, you're getting too close."

Ninja Golf is open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. every day, and mothers can play for free on Saturday and Sunday for Mother's Day.

