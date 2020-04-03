Nine St. Joseph County Police officers released from quarantine

On Friday, the St. Joseph County Police Department announced that the nine police officers put into quarantine have all been released and are now back to active duty.

On March 26, the nine officers were sent home after coming in contact with a suspect whom showed symptoms of the coronavirus. The suspect was tested for COVID-19, with the results coming back as negative.

During the quarantine period none of the nine police officers experienced any symptoms of the virus.

The department says the decision to put them into quarantine, in the first place, was made out of caution.

"I want to extend my gratitude to the families of these officers. I know this has been an uncertain and unnerving time for these officers and their families," that's according to Sheriff Bill Redman. "I am grateful for the patience shown and the sacrifice these families make to our department and our community, thank you all."