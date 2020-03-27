Nine St. Joseph County Police Officers in quarantine

Nine St. Joseph County Police Officers are in quarantine after coming in contact with an arrest subject showing symptoms of the coronavirus.

The nine officers were sent home to self-isolate on Thursday.

The arrest subject was tested for COVID-19 at the jail, who's test results are still pending at this time.

As of now, none of the nine County Police Officers have any symptoms of the virus, nor have any of them been recommended for a COVID-19 test.

The quarantine of the officers was made out of caution by the department.

Three County Police Patrol Officers were involved in a physical hands-on arrest of the subject on Monday. Those officers are now in quarantine.

Five County Police Detectives and one County Police task officer were also sent home on Thursday to self-isolate out of extreme caution.