Drivers in South Bend could find their commutes impacted later this week.

Beginning Thursday, Nimtz Parkway from the U.S. 31 Bypass to Olive Road will close for the installation of two water service lines.

It is anticipated that the road will reopen at the end of the day on Wednesday, Dec. 11.

Detours will reroute traffic from the Bypass and Olive Road to Brick Road during the closure.

All ramps at the Bypass and Nimtz Parkway interchange will remain open.