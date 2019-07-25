Niles woman speaks after K-9, Cass Co. deputies save her life

A Niles woman is out of the hospital and thanking police after they saved her life early Wednesday morning.

Nichelle Mitchell, 48, told 16 News Now she got lost in woods on her property Tuesday afternoon when she went berry picking.

"We have a big muck pit [in the back of the property], and I got stuck in that," Mitchell recalled.

For six hours, Mitchell's family searched their sprawling property located near M-60 because she rarely leaves the home due to suffering from medical issues. At approximately 9 p.m. Tuesday, they contacted the Cass County Sheriff's Office.

K-9 Nellie and her handler, deputy Tiffany Graves, began their search two hours later. A bloodhound, Nellie uses the scent of the missing person to hopefully track down the individual.

"I used the woman's hairbrush," Graves explained. "I took the hair off of the hairbrush and bagged it, gave Nellie her scent."

On the second attempt, Nellie, Graves and a fellow Cass County deputy walked a mile into the woods while calling Mitchell's name.

"Deputy Thomas heard a faint, 'Help.' We stopped, and when we heard that, Nellie got very excited and just took off at a run toward where she was," Graves explained.

Between 2 and 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, the deputies found Mitchell freezing, disoriented and covered in scratches. K-9 Nellie remained at the woman's side until the ambulance arrived to take her to the hospital.

"Nellie was just the greatest dog," Mitchell said. "I was so happy to see her."

Mitchell was discharged Wednesday and is recovering at home.

"I'm so glad she's OK," Graves said. "I don't know that the real magnitude has sunk in, because it's just what our job is. I don't think it's anything earth-shattering any more than a fireman doing what he does or our police officers going and helping people on calls, you know?"

A fixture in the Cass County and Berrien County communities -- particularly schools -- the K-9 has a "nose" for uniting people too.

"I want people to know that all police officers are there to do good work, to be their friends, to help, and Nellie is a good ambassador for that," Graves added.

As for Mitchell, her rescue comes at an ironic time: she and her husband are about to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary in a couple weeks.

