A town hall to discuss road funding is scheduled for Monday night in Niles.

State Rep. Brad Paquette, of Berrien Springs, says the Legislature is getting closer to a comprehensive plan to fix the roads and is encouraging local residents to attend.

The town hall is taking place at the Niles District Library on East Main Street from 6-7 p.m. with time for questions from those in attendance. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.