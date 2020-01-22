Niles recreational marijuana sales approved

The Niles Planning Commission has approved the ReLeaf Center to sell recreational marijuana starting Thursday.

ReLeaf worked with the Niles Planning Commission every step of the way prior to the business having its special land use permit to open approved at a meeting Wednesday night.

ReLeaf already had its permit for their medical marijuana facility but also needed this permit for recreational marijuana sales.

The dispensary will allow 2 grams per customer of dry flour for the first 10 days of sales.

"We've met with the city, gone through multiple steps, inspections by the city, inspections by the state and this is basically the final step we have to clear before we are able to open," ReLeaf compliance director Randy Barr said.

If you do plan to buy marijuana, you don't have to live in Michigan, but it is illegal to take it over the border, and Indiana State Police are taking this seriously.

Melissa Stephens will be there ‪Thursday morning‬ for live coverage of the grand opening.

