Niles police investigating Wayne St. shooting

The Niles Police Department is investigating a Saturday night shooting in the 600 block of Wayne Street.

Officers say a 911 call came in at 7:50 p.m. from a citizen who reported seeing a gunshot victim laying in the street. Police say that victim is a 25-year-old man from Niles who is in stable condition at the hospital.

As for a suspect, officers say they have leads and believe the victim and suspect were familiar with each other.

Officers believe three shots were fired inside a vehicle, but more may have been fired after.

This is a developing story. Stay with 16 News Now as we work to learn more.

