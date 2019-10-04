Niles middle school gets new $100K fitness center

Ring Lardner Middle School in Niles was recently selected as a Don't Quit! Fitness Champion school and given a $100,000 fitness center over the summer.

Actor and fitness guru Jake Steinfeld was there Friday for the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

"Kids are happier, they're in school, they're healthier, they're less fidgety, they become more focused, do better on their tests," Steinfeld said. "There's this upward spiral of success, all because of some fitness equipment."

Ring Lardner was chosen for its leadership in getting and keeping students fit.

It was one of three schools in Michigan that got new fitness centers as part of the program.

