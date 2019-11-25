Niles man sentenced on weapons, drug charges

A Niles man sentenced in an April 2017 shooting will now spend more time in prison on weapons and drug charges.

Dakota Matthew Stanley, 19 of Niles, was sentenced to probation in connection with a 2017 Easter shooting of his uncle at a home in Milton Township. The uncle was shot in the neck.

According to our newsgathering partners at The Herald Palladium, Stanley pleaded guilty to five more felony counts, plus violating his probation from the 2017 case.

He was sentenced Friday to one term of 17 months to 10 years in prison for possession of meth, two terms of 17 months to five years in prison for two counts of possession of a weapon/firearms by a felon and 261 days time served for possession of analogues.

The latest incident occurred March 8 in Milton Township. Police initially found pictures of drugs and guns on Stanley’s phone and then searched the home and found both drugs and guns.

