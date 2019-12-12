Niles kindergartners experience winter wonderland

Kindergarten students walked in a Niles winter wonderland Thursday.

Four classes at Howard-Ellis Elementary School participated in the event, being guided through four rooms with holiday themes and festive activities.

The principal at Niles Cedar Lane says that high schoolers got the whole thing ready for the kids.

"It's really meaningful for our students to see that they can have a positive effect on other people's lives," John Fonash said. "To see the kids come in here with all their smiles and they're just so happy to be here and to see that they've made a difference. They spent a lot of time working and preparing our school so that it's all decorated and lit and they've planned activities for them."

The themes for the different rooms were story time, Candyland, "Frozen" and Santa.

