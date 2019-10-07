Niles council to reconsider its stance on recreational pot

Recreational pot — or not?

That’s the question before the Niles Common Council at a special meeting that began at 6 p.m. Monday.

Members will be asked to either opt in or opt out of Michigan’s recreational marijuana program.

The times are changing in Niles. One example involves a building on South 11th Street that once housed the Sparkle Quick Lube. It’s being turned into a medical marijuana dispensary—and maybe more.

“With medical marijuana, you're only handling a small subset of approved conditions where, with recreational, it opens it up to anybody who feels they can benefit from the medicine,” said Crew Chamberlain with Green Stem Provisioning.

Green Stem hopes to become a regional destination.

“We're very close to Chicago and to South Bend and everywhere. It's a very key location. This is where we're at here on South 11th. We hear there's 20,000 cars that pass here daily, so it should be interesting,” said Adam Lindgren with Green Stem Provisioning.

The proposal on the table calls for Niles to have four recreational retail outlets, including those now licensed for medical marijuana.

It’s further proposed that the city allow four microbusinesses and three consumption centers.

The signage for such businesses could not include an image of a marijuana leaf, although it could feature the universal green cross associated with marijuana.

Business names cannot contain any of the following words: marijuana, weed, cannabis, blunt, doobie, joint, hooch or hash.

“Alcohol and the marijuana, I don't see any accidents as far as people smoking and driving, you know, after driving. As long as they're not on alcohol, I don't see anything going on there, but where you got alcohol involved, there's all kinds of accidents,” area resident Dawn Duval said.

“Bottom line is Niles doesn't need this, if it's a further stigma on this whole community as one that's looking for money from taxes,” area resident Nelson Slavic said. “If they want more crime, if they want more accidents that are occurring because of this, fine, I'm moving out.”

