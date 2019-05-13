Niles to consider changing 1957 traffic order to allow overnight parking

For a long time, overnight parking in downtown Niles was not really an issue. Until now.

“In more recent years, we have been an encouraging residential living in the downtown and apartments above businesses. We think it may be time to reconsider that parking restriction,” Niles City Administrator Richard Huff said.

The restriction he is talking about is a traffic order that was passed in 1957 prohibiting parking in downtown Niles between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. for no longer than 30 minutes.

On Monday night, the Niles City Council will consider changing that so anyone who lives in or out of downtown Niles may park overnight.

“It really was brought to our attention by some of the property owners in the downtown saying their residents were having difficulty locating parking close to where they are living,” Huff said.

Residents like Loretta Ottinger, who said the overnight parking would not only help her but keep residents safer from any potential drunk drivers.

“If a person is drinking and driving, it’s going to save another person’s life, because they can just park their car, go home, do what they've got to do and come back and retrieve their car,” Ottinger said.

So, if there were not as many residents in downtown Niles before, why the parking restriction in the first place, and is there enough parking?

“In [1957], we did charge for parking in our downtown, and I suspect this had something to do with that,” Huff said. “... We feel that we have more than adequate parking for now, but if parking does become an issue, it’s something we’ll address when that time comes.”

The council is set to make that decision at a 6 p.m. meeting Monday.

