Niles business working nonstop to build healthcare equipment during pandemic

While many businesses are adjusting operations or shutting down due to the pandemic, a Berrien County company can’t fill enough orders. Innovative Products assembles healthcare equipment. Sales and marketing manager Casey Becker told 16 News Now the past two weeks have been the busiest in the business’ 35 years at their Niles plant.

“We are getting more orders than we can possibly handle right now. We’re doing our very best with overtime and getting people here to do the work, but we’re struggling to keep up at the moment,” explained Becker.

Innovative Products already ships nationally. Most of their assembled goods are heading to healthcare facilities in California, Washington, New York, and the Boston area, where the coronavirus has been prevalent.

The item in biggest demand from the company’s customers is a mobile cabinet that is used for patients in isolation. The unit is able to store gowns, masks, and sanitizer. Temporary hospital beds are also being bought.

Despite the huge spike in sales, Becker said that isn’t the focus right now.

“We’re happy to keep our employees employed,” he said. “We’re just trying to get our products out there. There’s such a high demand. People are wanting them overnighted, shipped today, anything we can do to try to help our customers get our products out there. We’re just hoping we can help that way.”

Innovative Products will not close during the Michigan governor’s mandated “Stay Home” order, given that the company builds essential goods for the healthcare sector.

