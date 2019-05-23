Niles aircraft enthusiasts get rare ride in 'Tin Goose'

A rare opportunity for people to ride in the historic "Tin Goose" aircraft was available Thursday.

Folks went over to the Jerry Tyler Memorial Airport in Niles, where they got to fly in a Ford Trimotor.

This was all thanks to the Experimental Aircraft Association, which is touring the country with the plane so people can take flight in the world's first mass-produced airliner.

EAA members said it is their mission to share the fun of flying with other aircraft enthusiasts.

"There are less than 15 of us that fly the airplane," Gerry Flaugher said. "All of us are airline pilots or, in my case, a corporate pilot. It's a chance to experience living history for me."

For those who missed out Thursday, the EAA will be at the Elkhart Municipal Airport with a Liberty Ford Trimotor from June 27-30.

