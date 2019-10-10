Niles Scream Park welcomes 2.1 millionth visitor

After 46 years of frights, the Niles Scream Park welcomed their 2.1 millionth visitor.

Megan Darr of Granger was visitor number 2,100,000 on Sunday. She was given a prize pack of goodies from the haunt.

Darr is a junior at Purdue University and said it was her fourth time visiting Niles Scream Park.

The Niles Scream Park is open weekends through October, plus Halloween and the two nights that follow.

For more information on prices, times and dates of operation visit their website or call 269-687-FEAR.

Profits from the park go to local organizations and charities.