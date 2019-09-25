Niles Scream Park celebrating 46 years of screams

Scary dreams, and maybe a few screams.

These are just a few of the side effects from visiting one of the most popular haunted houses in the nation – the Niles Scream Park.

16 News Now’s Joshua Short and Melissa Stephens took an eerie excursion Thursday morning through some of the park’s attractions.

The staff at Niles Scream Park are volunteers, and all the money raised each year goes to local charities.

“We have about 65 different local charities that work here,” said Matt Herm from Niles Scream Park. “So the way it works, every night that they work, we compensate them at the end of the season based on how many hours. So we compensate their charities.”

The park is open on Fridays and Saturdays in September, and it will be open on Sundays starting in October.

For more information on hours and prices, click here .

