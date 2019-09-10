UPDATE: Niles reserve officer killed on wedding anniversary

It's a moment to remember a reserve officer killed on his wedding anniversary.

Kenneth Ray worked with Niles Police Department since 1995, Chief James Millin told 16 News Now.

Millin, along with many others, says Ray was a kindhearted person who loved making people laugh.

"If there was a little kid that wanted something, he would give it to them, go get it for them," his wife, Randi K. Ray, said.

She also said he loved his job as a reserve officer and took pride in serving his community.

The 49-year-old Kenneth Ray was killed Sunday in a motorcycle crash.

His wife said the couple was riding back from Ludington after celebrating their wedding anniversary that weekend. They'd been married 12 years and together for 21 years.

"We'd go to the same hotel every year. We'd go to dinner. We'd go to breakfast," she explained.

Police say Ray swerved to avoid hitting a cat in the road. He died at the scene.

His wife, bruised and with a broken wrist, is trying to stay strong.

"I just can't unsee the whole accident. It's just in my head," she said.

His widow said Kenneth Ray loved their children and grandchildren and called the kids his pride and joy.

"God took him from me the same day he gave him to me on our anniversary," she cried. "I'm glad I have the memories, but I do want him back."

Randi Ray told 16 News Now that anyone who knew Ray or who would like to pay their respects can attend his funeral services.

Services for Kenneth Ray will be at Brown Funeral Home in Niles. His viewing is Friday (9/13), from 6-8 p.m. The funeral is Saturday (9/14) at 10 a.m.