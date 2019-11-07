Niles History Center hosting “Magical Evening of Wizardry”

Thursday afternoon on 16 News Now, Lindsay Stone was joined by a few special guests to talk about the wizarding world of Harry Potter.

Assistant Director for the Chapin Mansion, Mollie Watson, and Tara Hunsberger from the Niles District Library gave all the magical details about "A Magical Evening of Wizardry," which will take place Friday, November 8th from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the Chapin Mansion in Niles.

To learn more about the event and how you can participate, you can visit the Southwestern Michigan Tourist Council website.