Niles High School wins statewide FAFSA Challenge

Niles High School is the big winner of the governor's FAFSA challenge to help students receive financial aid.

Earlier this year, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the campaign with the goal of increasing the number of students completing the applications.

It turns out Niles High School had the highest year-over-year growth in completion rates among large-sized schools in the state, with a growth of 26% and because of it, the school won $10,000.

“For our students, they have the opportunity to pursue plans that they didn't think were going to be an option before because now they have financial assistance,” Niles college advisor Taylor Nelson said. “For the school, being able to achieve this large accomplishment means we are creating a culture that is very strong for our students and with that grant that we received from the FAFSA challenge, we will be able to provide more opportunities for our students in the future.”

“We couldn't be prouder of our student body for staying on top of their applications and helping us receive such a high honor,” Principal Molly Brawley said. “The class of 2020 has always gone above and beyond, and we're not surprised that they stepped up to the challenge. While our students continue to work hard on their studies from home, we are thrilled to share this win with them."

