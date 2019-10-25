Niles High School raises money for breast cancer with Pink Walk

Niles High School students spent their sixth hour of class walking for breast cancer Friday.

More than 400 students participated in the school’s Pink Walk. The walk was organized as part of the school’s efforts to recognize October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

“There are so many people who have been diagnosed. I have had so many friends and family members that have had cancer,” said Karissa Young, teacher and organizer of the Pink Walk.

All the money raised from the event will fund local charities supporting those who have been affected by breast cancer.

“We just need to be more aware and raise money because there is a cure,” Young said.

The community can also join students for Pink Night Friday at Niles Football Field starting at 5:30 p.m., when the Vikings take the field for their last regular-season game of the year.

