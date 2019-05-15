Niles HS student wins $5K nationwide scholarship

One Niles High School student got the surprise of a lifetime: $5,000 in scholarship money.

It's all part of the Sparkling Ice Flavorful Futures Scholarship given to students who show how unique they are and how they picture their future.

More than 20,000 students applied from across the country. Colette Maples was the lucky student who won, saying she was surprised of her victory.

"I thought I was in trouble, to be completely honest, because our principal came and got me, and I was scared that I was in trouble," she said. "And then, she kind of played it off like she had to go see what was happening in the cafeteria. Then, I found out my mom and dad were there, so I kind of suspected it."

Maples plans to attend Northern Michigan University with a double major in hospitality tourism and business.

