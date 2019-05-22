Niles HS celebrates graduates as seniors walk halls of elementary schools

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Niles High School celebrated its graduating seniors with a senior walk Wednesday
Seniors donned their caps and gowns while walking through the hallways of the district's elementary schools.
The walk gives seniors a chance to visit with former teachers and inspire younger students.
"When I was this little, I used to look up to the seniors that would come here," Morgan Smith said. "… I remember when I was barely even tall enough to reach the top of the lockers here.
"It brings back a lot of memories of when I was this little. This school has helped me."
Graduation will take place May 30.