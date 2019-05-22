Niles HS celebrates graduates as seniors walk halls of elementary schools

Niles High School celebrated its graduating seniors with a senior walk Wednesday

Seniors donned their caps and gowns while walking through the hallways of the district's elementary schools.

The walk gives seniors a chance to visit with former teachers and inspire younger students.

"When I was this little, I used to look up to the seniors that would come here," Morgan Smith said. "… I remember when I was barely even tall enough to reach the top of the lockers here.

"It brings back a lot of memories of when I was this little. This school has helped me."

Graduation will take place May 30.

