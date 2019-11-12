Niles District Library sees increase in people during winter weather

Lake-effect snow is still coming down in some areas of southwest Michigan after getting dumped on Monday.

But it's days like these when the local library thrives.

The Niles District Library says they get significantly more people through the door when the temperatures drop.

Patrons told 16 News Now that they'll come here to get out of the cold and to use the services offered by the library.

One employee told 16 News Now kids come to the library in the afternoon on days when school is canceled, like it was for many on Tuesday.

She said that she notices more people at the library on wintry days.

"They like to come in and check their email. Movies are a big hit, especially on a day like today, when there's no school. We've already had families come in and check out movies and books too," Niles Library assistant Ann McOmber said.

The library hours and schedule were not impacted by the cold weather and snow.

