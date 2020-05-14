Niles Community Schools will start before Labor Day

The Niles Community School District is breaking with tradition.

Not only will classes start before Labor Day this fall, they will start seven days before Labor Day.

The idea of a pre-Labor Day start was being touted back in February as a way to align high school and college calendars.

Supporters say it’s also a way to address learning lost to the coronavirus crisis.

“We know that we need to get our kids, we know we can’t do that this year," said Niles School Superintendent Dr. Dan Applegate. "Schools have been closed for the rest of the year. So what’s the earliest that we can grab them? Our students? Next year."

So the next school year in Niles will start August 31, although there’s no guarantee that learning will be moved back into the buildings by then.

“If we have to practice social distancing, we’re not going to be able to bring all of our students into a school building," Applegate said. "So what does that look like? Is it every other day?Is it two days in a row, then an off day? How are we going to get half our students or one third of our students in a building so they can social distance?”

Michigan law has long required classes to start after Labor Day in recognition of the state’s tourism industry.

The early school year start in Niles requires a state waiver.

“I truly believe that I want to get my hands on kids, I want to see those kids in the buildings. I want to say hey Jimmy, how was your summer?Hey Sally, did you have a good time?” said Applegate. “That’s how we’re going to remediate the learning loss that we’ve already had . That’s how we’re going to remediate any of the learning loss we may still have over the summer. And that’s how we’re going to move and advance our students on as we expect great things of them.”

While school in Niles will start before Labor Day this fall, it will also stop for a four day holiday weekend

