Niles Charter Township opts out of recreational marijuana sales

Niles Charter Township trustees voted not to allow recreational marijuana establishments Monday night, at least for now. The vote was a unanimous one.

The cities of Niles and Buchanan have already decided that they were going to opt in, joining the growing momentum surrounding marijuana sales.

Some Niles Charter Township trustees say they want to wait until state regulations are decided before they choose to allow recreational sales in the township.

"I want to make sure that the regulations that are coming down from the state have all that covered. I want to know who that agency is who's going to come in and inspect," Trustee Chris Vella said.

However, residents say the board voted against what their constituents wanted.

"They need to listen to people," resident Becky Walters said. "They say they need to know the need? Well, then, they need to ask people and they need to listen to people. We've had all of these people show up and say that they've already been using. They've already been medical patients for 10 or 11 years legal. And now, it's legal for everyone. It's safer than alcohol."

Choosing to opt out does not close the door on recreational sales in Niles Charter Township forever. The township can opt in when they choose to, and trustees said they could be up for reconsideration once safety concerns are addressed.

