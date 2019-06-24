Niles-Buchanan YMCA receives $500K expansion grant

A local YMCA is receiving some financial help in the form of a $500,000 grant.

The Niles-Buchanan YMCA received the grant from two local foundations. The grant will support the Y to close the $1 million gap remaining in order to get its $3 million goal for an upcoming expansion.

The expansion is expected to entail an additional 13,700 square feet of space, including a youth center, a teen center, a second gym and a fitness room.

They are planning to break ground this fall. Construction is expected to take six to eight months.

