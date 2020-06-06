Nice weather continues to finish the weekend

It’s a great start to the weekend weather-wise, and it will be a great finish as well. Mostly clear skies are expected tonight with temperatures a little cooler. We will fall through 60s this evening with overnight lows bottoming off in the mid 50s.

Sunday brings more sunshine and a few high, thin clouds. It should be a little bit warmer as well with highs in the low 80s, but the humidity remains low. With winds shifting to the east and southeast, it will be warmer near Lake Michigan as well. We warm up more on Monday but remain mostly sunny with low humidity. Tuesday we really heat up as highs get up to around 90 degrees. The remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal will likely affect us in the later Tuesday into Wednesday. While the heavier moisture will likely stay to our west, the storm will be picked up by a front moving in from the west. Winds will pick up and we’ll see rain and some t-storms as well. We cool down again after that for the rest of the 10 day period.

