After a very stormy morning across Michiana, we're finishing off the day on a much nicer note. But more showers and storms are in the forecast for the weekend. A front will be meandering back and forth, with times of showers and storms, but plenty of dry time as well for our Memorial Day weekend. Temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s over the next week, with at least small chances for rain/storms through Wednesday.
Nice tonight, but showers and storms will be sprinkled in our forecast this weekend
By Cindi Clawson |
Posted: Thu 7:20 PM, May 23, 2019