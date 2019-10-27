Nice tonight, but looking cool and wet by mid week

A nice evening expected with clear skies and temps falling through the 50s. A few more clouds overnight with lows dropping into the low to mid 40s.

While temperatures will be similar tomorrow, we’ll see more cloud cover. Skies will be mostly cloudy in western areas closer to a cold front with cooler temperatures than the folks on the east side of the front that see a bit more sunshine. Not much moisture with the front until Monday night, though a lot of it stays west of our area. The best chances for rain will be in the western half of Michiana. The front comes through slowly Tuesday as an area of low pressure rides up along the front, increasing the moisture for our area. Rain is likely on Wednesday and Thursday as we see another low pressure system move in from the south, so it is looking like a wet Halloween. Temperatures will be much cooler to finish off the week.