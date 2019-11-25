Nice today, then wet and windy mid week

Another mild day on tap with variable clouds. Highs today will be around 50 degrees. We’ll be around 50 again tomorrow, but rain will return as a storm system approaches from the southwest. We’ll be on the warm side of the system, so all rain for us, but it could cause some holiday travel problems for the upper Midwest on Tuesday, and the system moves into the northeast on Wednesday. We will be quite windy here in Michiana on Wednesday on the back side of the system with some rain possible. We will be cooler again for Thanksgiving but at least we will be dry. Then the next system arrives later on Friday with rain possible through the weekend, with a few flakes possible at times as well.