Nice Fall Days Ahead

Some high clouds out there tonight with light winds. Temperatures will drop quickly this evening into the 50s, with overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s.

The next few days will be beautiful Fall days with sunshine and near normal temperatures. High pressure moves across the region keeping us high and dry through early Thursday. Temperatures will warm into the 70s for Thursday ahead of the next storm system which will bring rain later on Thursday, and into Saturday. While we expect 70s to finish off the work week, the weekend will be chilly with highs in the 50s and breezy conditions on top of that.

